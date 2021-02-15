Survey finds third of MSPs have received death threats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A third of MSPs have received death threats since they were elected, a survey has found.

Some 70% of politicians who responded to Holyrood magazine’s poll said they had been concerned for their safety since joining the Scottish Parliament.

A total of 67 MSPs took part in the survey, which was carried out earlier this month.

An exclusive survey for @HolyroodDaily found a third of MSPs who responded have received a death threat https://t.co/pPD9J9Zn03 — Holyrood magazine (@HolyroodDaily) February 15, 2021

As well as 33% of all MSPs receiving death threats, the figure rose to 46% for female MSPs.

While 29% of female MSPs reported receiving threats of sexual violence, no male MSPs reported any such threats.

The Scottish Parliament said it had stepped up security following the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in 2016.

A spokesman said: “Jo Cox’s death made us all look again at members’ safety and, regrettably, the threat elected representatives face on a daily basis.

“Over this session of Parliament, the SPCB (Scottish Parliament Corporate Body) has funded security enhancements to more than 80% of constituency and regional offices based on Police Scotland advice.

“We have also made lone worker devices available to members and their staff, plus home security surveys are available to MSPs, which are undertaken by Police Scotland.”

Our exclusive poll of MSPs found a third of those answering the survey had received a death threat. Read more: https://t.co/pPD9J9Zn03 pic.twitter.com/aOn4PdOSKm — Holyrood magazine (@HolyroodDaily) February 15, 2021

The spokesman added: “The Scottish Parliament’s Security Office and Police Scotland provide advice and support to members on a range of security issues, proactively and in response to any concerns raised.

“Work is already at an advanced stage by our Security Office to ensure the new intake of MSPs have immediate access to our personal safety services.”