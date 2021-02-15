Sturgeon finding it hard ‘not to use expletives’ after alleged Rangers breach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has said it takes “all her power” not to “use expletives” after an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations at Rangers.

The club announced on Sunday it was launching an internal investigation, but did not say what the matter under investigation was or name the individuals involved.

When asked about the investigation at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said breaches by professional athletes are “really frustrating” and may lead to the general public also choosing not to follow the rules.

“I tell you, sometimes I feel it’s taking all my power not to stand here and use expletives whenever I get asked about football again,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“I’ve not been given all the details of the Rangers incident yet, no doubt that will happen when the details are clearer – I know the club are investigating.”

She added: “I don’t care what club it is that’s breaching the rules, if you’re breaching the rules you’re in the wrong and it’s really frustrating.”

The club was previously forced to suspend two players for a breach of the rules, while Celtic and Aberdeen are among other teams where violations of the rules were reported last year.

Ms Sturgeon previously issued Scottish football with a “yellow card” after Celtic player Boli Bolingoli, currently on loan in Turkey, failed to quarantine on his return from a trip to Spain in the summer.

Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation. We will make no further comment. pic.twitter.com/XVRhHWzWpJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 14, 2021

Ms Sturgeon went on to say: “It’s really unfair to the vast majority of people in the country that don’t have the privileges that elite sports people have right now and therefore when they see elite sports people breach these rules – and let’s also be frank, the vast majority are not, but when a small number do – people think: ‘Why am I bothering?’

“Can I say to football and sport in general: please make sure your house is in order.

“It shouldn’t take me standing here to say to highly paid footballers that you’ve got to obey the rules, it really shouldn’t take that.

“The fact that it does is hugely frustrating to me – I don’t care whether it’s Celtic, Rangers or any other club.

“It’s not on, so please stop breaking the rules.”