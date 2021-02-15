Sturgeon ‘very keen’ for younger pupils to return to school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon says she is “very keen” to see younger primary pupils return to schools, but warned the current date of February 22 should not be seen as a time to ease other parts of lockdown.

The Scottish Government is due to make an announcement on the return of P1 to P3 pupils on Tuesday.

The return would also affect some secondary school pupils who need practical resources to complete qualifications.

However any return, currently scheduled for February 22, will depend on the prevalence of coronavirus.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing on Monday, the First Minister said: “We will look at the up to date data and take a final decision on that tomorrow, as we always said we would.

“I am very, very, very, keen to go ahead with that if at all possible.”

She said the cabinet would also consider where it was possible to offer an “indicative timetable” for the next groups of pupils who could return to school.

Data showed that efforts to suppress the virus were “going in the right direction”, she said, though the new strain of Covid-19 was declining at a slower rate.

The First Minister added that if a return does go ahead on February 22, it would only apply to the specified school pupils.

She said: “What is really, really important is that that’s not then seen as a trigger for people who are currently able to work from home going back to work or parents deciding to meet up with each other more.

“What was often the risk factor around schools is not transmission inside schools, it’s all of the activity that takes place around schools.”

Chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen also said the new variant meant there should be extra vigilance when pupils returned to school.