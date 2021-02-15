Man charged over death of woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged following the death of a woman at a property in Perth and Kinross.

Police were called to Orchard Way, Inchture, on Saturday at around 11.40pm.

Michelle Lizanec, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged over her death.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.