Man charged over death of woman

by Press Association
February 15, 2021, 7:45 pm Updated: February 15, 2021, 8:11 pm
Michelle Lizanec (Police Scotland/PA)
A man has been charged following the death of a woman at a property in Perth and Kinross.

Police were called to Orchard Way, Inchture, on Saturday at around 11.40pm.

Michelle Lizanec, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged over her death.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.