Man charged over death of woman

A man has been charged following the death of a woman at a property in Perth and Kinross.
Police were called to Orchard Way, Inchture, on Saturday at around 11.40pm.
Michelle Lizanec, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged over her death.
He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe