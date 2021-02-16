Experts urge ‘more devolved’ approach to tackling climate change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government needs to take a more devolved approach if it is to meet key emissions reductions targets – including the aim of achieving net zero by 2045 – experts have insisted.

Researchers at Edinburgh University said that with national goals having been set, ministers should give regional authorities clear responsibilities and the necessary resources to make the changes.

A new paper looked at whether lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic could be applied to improve measures to combat climate change.

During the coronavirus crisis it said one “weakness” was the “failure to exploit existing local and regional health and social care institutions and infrastructure”.

Edinburgh University experts looked at how lessons from the Covid-19 crisis could be applied to climate change. (David Cheskin/PA)

Here, the researchers said that despite assurances from the UK Government, “the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from a central hub failed to keep up with constantly changing local requirements”.

Applying that to the issue of climate change, they stated: “There is a need to devolve powers and responsibilities, such as those for carbon budgets, to city regions, and to supply the resources necessary to manage the necessary changes.”

The paper was published in the Scottish Geographical Journal in the run-up to the UN Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November – with this event having been put back a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the virus, it added: “Next steps for economic recovery need to ensure that local and regional governments are empowered to implement their plans for net zero emissions, refined to fit their particular circumstances.

“City regions are where most people live and thus where any changes in people’s behaviour make the biggest difference.”

The Scottish Government has set the target of cutting emissions by 75% by 2030, as part of progress towards achieving net zero.

One of the paper’s authors, Professor David Sugden, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, said: “We have the prospect of a win-win solution simply by improving the way we govern ourselves. Cities, in particular – with their high density of population – offer opportunities to make effective reductions in emissions without inconveniencing people.”

Another of the authors, Professor Jan Webb, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Social and Political Science, stated: “We need city regions to be mandated to work cooperatively with the Scottish Government on clean heating and transport – the two areas where change is slowest.”