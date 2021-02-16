‘Quick’ response will be needed to tackle unemployment, says Hyslop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An “immediate and quick” response will be needed to tackle unemployment when the furlough scheme ends, Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said.

Ms Hyslop discussed the Scottish Government’s plans for an economic recovery with a committee of MSPs on Tuesday.

These included a commitment from the latest Budget for an additional £125 million towards employability schemes.

Part of this will be the £70 million Young Person’s Guarantee, which aims to provide work, education or training for every 16 to 24-year-old across Scotland.

She told Holyrood’s Economy Committee: “In terms of the response – it’s not just Scotland, it’s not just the United Kingdom – globally, the response to this will not be something that can be dealt with quickly.

“I think what will need to be an immediate and quick response will be on unemployment.

“We had anticipated prior to the extension of furlough that there would be a cliff-edge perhaps last October and then December.”

She continued: “We’re anticipating the immediate responses will particularly be on the employability area and that is why I stress the issues around the Young Person’s Guarantee.”

The government would focus on low-carbon jobs as the economy grows, she said, but a range of measures would be needed for an economic recovery.

Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley asked if the Scottish Government had pushed for the Treasury’s furlough scheme to be extended.

Ms Hyslop said this was the case, with the devolved administrations in Wales and Northern Ireland supporting the Scottish Government’s position during a meeting of business ministers last week.