Scotland records 49 more coronavirus deaths

by Press Association
February 16, 2021, 2:29 pm
There have been 49 more coronavirus-related deaths, figures have shown (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded 49 deaths from coronavirus and 773 positive tests in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,764.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 193,148 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 192,375 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6%, down from 7%.

There are 1,383 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 45 in 24 hours, and 100 patients are in intensive care, down by two.

A total of 1,288,004 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning and 17,137 have received their second dose.

