Man in court charged with murder after woman’s death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman at a property in Perth and Kinross.

Police were called to Orchard Way, Inchture, at around 11.40pm on Saturday.

Michelle Lizanec, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Lizanec, 46, was charged with murder when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.