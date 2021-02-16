Two people charged with human trafficking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Glasgow.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, 32, have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The pair were arrested after Police Scotland carried out search warrants at properties in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Monday.

Both were charged under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act.

Neither submitted a plea and have been remanded in custody.