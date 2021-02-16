Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Two people charged with human trafficking

by Press Association
February 16, 2021, 6:35 pm
Two people were charged in relation to human trafficking offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two people have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Glasgow.

A 28-year-old woman and a man, 32, have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The pair were arrested after Police Scotland carried out search warrants at properties in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Monday.

Both were charged under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act.

Neither submitted a plea and have been remanded in custody.

