Two admitted to hospital after crash on M9

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M9.

At around 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Junction 7 on the M9 northbound, following a crash involving a motorbike.

NEW❗️⌚️16:50#M9 westbound now CLOSED⛔️ at J7 due to an RTC. TRISS and emergency services are on scene. Long queues back to J6. Please #UseAltRoute meantime.@SETrunkRoads #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/Kl5VM3TmDb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 16, 2021

A man has been taken to Forth Valley Royal hospital, while a woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Diversions are in place, with Traffic Scotland reporting long queues, with diversions in place.