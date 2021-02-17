Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Scots urged to back Wee Box appeal to support people in poverty

by Press Association
February 17, 2021, 12:04 am
The money will help children in South Sudan (Simon Murphy/Sciaf/PA)
Scots are being urged to back the Wee Box appeal, which supports those living in poverty.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) Wee Box, Big Change appeal asks people to give up a favourite treat such as coffee or chocolate and put the money saved into a Sciaf Wee Box then donate it at Easter to help fund the charity’s overseas aid work.

Launched on Wednesday, the Sciaf is asking people to support as the World Bank has warned that extreme poverty is set to rise for the first time since 1998.

The Scottish aid charity is already seeing the devastating impact this is having as extremely poor and vulnerable communities, already living on a knife-edge, face alarmingly increased levels of hunger and destitution.

