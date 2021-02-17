Routine coronavirus testing expanded to all primary care staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus testing in Scotland has been extended to all primary care staff.

It means every member of staff in a patient-facing role such as GPs, nurses, optometrists and pharmacists will be tested, as well as cleaners and receptionists.

Lateral flow tests, which provide quicker results but are considered to be less sensitive, will be dispensed to primary care facilities to allow for twice-weekly testing.

The expansion was announced by the First Minister earlier this month, with testing reaching Scottish Ambulance Service call handlers and hospice staff this week.

The public health minister said such testing will help break chains of transmission (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Public health minister Mairi Gougeon said: “Since December 2020, healthcare workers in patient-facing roles have been offered twice-weekly self-testing, to help identify cases and break chains of transmission.

“From this week, we’ve expanded routine testing to all hospice staff and Scottish Ambulance Service call handlers.

“Expansion is now being rolled out to primary care workers, such as GPs, dentists, optometrists and pharmacists, NHS 24 staff, and by the end of March all healthcare workers in a patient-facing role within a hospital and in the community will be tested twice a week via self-testing using lateral flow devices.

“Testing is only one layer of protection against this virus – all others, including vaccination and the FACTS guidance work to greatest effect when they work together, so it is essential people continue to follow the restrictions currently in place to suppress Covid to the lowest possible level in Scotland.”