Covid-19 financial support to be offered to international students

Covid-19 support will be expanded to include international students, the Scottish Government has announced.

In January, £25 million was allocated to a student hardship fund – £22 million for universities and £3 million for colleges.

The rules have now been relaxed to allow international students to receive a portion of the fund.

Students who are worried about their financial situation should contact their college or university, education minister Richard Lochhead has said.

The education minister urged students to contact their institution to apply for the hardship fund (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The impact on the pandemic on students has been severe, with challenges in gaining jobs, paying for housing or meeting other costs,” Mr Lochhead said on Wednesday.

“This additional funding will help alleviate the financial pressure and stress facing many of our students.

“I am pleased that after working closely with the sector we are now able to open up the hardship funding to EU and international students, which has never previously been done, and any student with money worries should speak to their institution to find out more.”

Last year, NUS Scotland said Covid-19 was a “ticking time bomb of student deprivation”, after sectors previously populated by student workers such as retail and hospitality were forced to close.

The body, which represents students across the country, has also pushed for them to be exempt from the £1,750 fee required for a quarantine hotel, after the Scottish Government announced new travel restrictions.