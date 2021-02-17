Swinney defends education bodies as Parliament calls for change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Swinney has defended Scotland’s exams body and schools watchdog as opposition parties declared the organisations were “not fit for purpose”.

The Education Secretary said the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and Education Scotland did not deserve the “pathetic” and “shabby” criticism from the Liberal Democrats.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament debated a Liberal Democrat motion calling for change in both organisations, saying there were serious concerns about their performance both before and during the pandemic.

It called for Education Scotland’s inspection and policy functions to be divided up and said “neither body is fit for purpose”.

The motion passed by 65 votes to 58 after all opposition parties voted in favour.

An SNP attempt to amend the motion was also voted down by 64 votes to 61.

MSPs backed the Lib Dem motion following a debate on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier, Mr Swinney said the pandemic had presented “enormous challenges” for the education sector.

He said: “It serves neither the country nor our children and young people to attack the contribution of some of those staff in Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualification Authority for their efforts.

“My amendment removes from this motion the gratuitous and unfounded criticism of the public servants in Education Scotland and the SQA who have worked hard, alongside local authority and school staff and many others, to ensure continuity of education for children and young people.”

Willie Rennie accused Mr Swinney of hiding behind public servants (Jane Barlow/PA)

Later in the debate, Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: “It’s a characteristic of this Government that whenever they’re under attack, they always use public servants to defend their policy failures.

“And this is another example of that. We in no way criticise individuals, we criticise the organisation and the minister should accept that.”

Mr Swinney responded saying: “I think that’s just the pathetic kind of behaviour that we get from Mr Rennie and from his colleague Mr Cole-Hamilton on a regular basis.”

He said the first part of Mr Rennie’s motion “sticks the boot” into public servants, adding: “I will not associate the Government with that type of shabby behaviour and the Liberal Democrats know all about shabby behaviour this week, if I may say so.”

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton apologised earlier this week after Holyrood’s cameras caught him apparently swearing at another minister during a virtual meeting.

During the debate, Tory MSP Jamie Greene compared the Education Secretary to Bill Murray’s character from Groundhog Day, saying: “Mr Swinney is our very own Phil Connors, trapped in the endless gloom of this endless loop.”

Oliver Mundell clashed with Mr Swinney over educational performance in deprived communities (Jane Barlow/PA)

Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell also attacked the Scottish Government’s record on education achievement in deprived communities.

He said: “I cannot believe that Mr Swinney can look young people in the eye from deprived communities and say that under his Government they’ve had a fair crack of the whip.

“Hiding behind selectively-quoted statistics just does not cut it.”

Saying there had been improvements in a number of indicators, the Education Secretary responded: “Young people are doing better today than they did when this Government took office.

“That’s the record I’m going to take to the streets of this country on May 6 and I look forward to Mr Mundell and his colleagues getting the hammering they deserve at that occasion.”

The Scottish Greens supported the Lib Dem motion, with MSP Ross Greer saying there was an “ivory tower” attitude at both education agencies.

He said: “For Education Scotland and the SQA, the time’s up.

“Scotland’s pupils, teachers and the public at large deserve so much better than what these agencies have delivered.”

Scottish Labour’s Iain Gray said both agencies had been “missing in action” during the pandemic.