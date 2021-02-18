Woman hunted after elderly residents robbed in sheltered housing complex

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are hunting a woman who robbed residents and assaulted one of them after forcing her way into their homes in a sheltered accommodation complex.

The woman assaulted a 77-year-old man after he found her in his home at the complex in Kinghorne Road, Dundee, on Wednesday afternoon and tried to stop her stealing two wallets.

She fled empty-handed.

In another incident at the same complex on Wednesday afternoon, the woman stole a man’s wallet after entering the 65-year-old’s room.

Officers believe the woman is also responsible for a third incident at the premises, when someone forced their way into the room of a 75-year-old woman and stole her purse and money.

All three victims were uninjured but left distressed.

Can you help us trace a woman who robbed elderly people in Kinghorne Road, Dundee on Wednesday. She also assaulted one of the gentlemen. https://t.co/vUwB9oyCtB pic.twitter.com/ii1eaPq5If — Dundee Police (@DundeePolice) February 18, 2021

Sergeant Christopher Grieve said: “I’m sure that someone knows who this woman is and I am appealing to them to get in touch.

“These elderly people have been targeted in their homes, a place where they should feel safe.

“If you know who this woman is or if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, please pass it on.

“I would also like to ask motorists with dashcams who were in the area yesterday afternoon to check their footage, it’s possible you have captured an image of the woman responsible for these crimes.”

The woman is white, aged in her late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and gaunt appearance.

She is around 5ft 8in, with dark hair – which was tied in a bun – and she was wearing a shiny black jacket and dark jeans.

She has her lip pierced on the left side and a missing tooth, and may also have been carrying or wearing a cream tammy hat.