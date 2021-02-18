Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Up to £250,000 recovered after car stopped by police

by Press Association
February 18, 2021, 1:49 pm
An estimated £200,000 to £250,000 was recovered (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An estimated £200,000 to £250,000 was recovered (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Up to £250,000 has been seized after police pulled a car over.

Officers stopped the vehicle on King Street, Stenhousemuir, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Five warrants were subsequently executed, and properties in Bonnybridge, Denny and Bainsford were searched.

An estimated £200,000 to £250,000 was recovered.

Two men, aged 25 and 34, and a 24-year-old woman are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Norrie Petrie from Falkirk CID said: “Operations such as this disrupt criminal activity as well as addressing the concerns raised by local people.

“Crime has a detrimental impact on local areas and I would like to reassure people that we will continue with these proactive operations, demonstrating our commitment to ridding communities of crime and its associated impact.”

More from the Press and Journal