Up to £250,000 recovered after car stopped by police

Up to £250,000 has been seized after police pulled a car over.
Officers stopped the vehicle on King Street, Stenhousemuir, at around 5pm on Wednesday.
Five warrants were subsequently executed, and properties in Bonnybridge, Denny and Bainsford were searched.
An estimated £200,000 to £250,000 was recovered.
Two men, aged 25 and 34, and a 24-year-old woman are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective Inspector Norrie Petrie from Falkirk CID said: “Operations such as this disrupt criminal activity as well as addressing the concerns raised by local people.
“Crime has a detrimental impact on local areas and I would like to reassure people that we will continue with these proactive operations, demonstrating our commitment to ridding communities of crime and its associated impact.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe