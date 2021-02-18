Up to £250,000 recovered after car stopped by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Up to £250,000 has been seized after police pulled a car over.

Officers stopped the vehicle on King Street, Stenhousemuir, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Five warrants were subsequently executed, and properties in Bonnybridge, Denny and Bainsford were searched.

Officers recovered around £250,000 after stopping a car in Stenhousemuir on Thurs 17 Feb 21. Three houses were subsequently searched Two men and a woman are due to appear at Falkirk SHeriff COurt tomorrow.https://t.co/Cdzv2KdSCu — Falkirk Police (@FalkirkPolice) February 18, 2021

An estimated £200,000 to £250,000 was recovered.

Two men, aged 25 and 34, and a 24-year-old woman are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Norrie Petrie from Falkirk CID said: “Operations such as this disrupt criminal activity as well as addressing the concerns raised by local people.

“Crime has a detrimental impact on local areas and I would like to reassure people that we will continue with these proactive operations, demonstrating our commitment to ridding communities of crime and its associated impact.”