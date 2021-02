Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Livingston.

Police were called to Ogilvie Way at 5.20pm on Thursday, where the teenager was found injured.

He was was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh for treatment.

Police say inquires are ongoing.