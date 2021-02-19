New guidance on vaccine priority groups expected shortly, says Swinney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Further guidance on vaccine priority groups is expected within the next week, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister said the UK-wide Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which prioritises groups in the coronavirus vaccine rollout, is due to give ministers more guidance in the coming days.

The JCVI has so far set out the top nine priority groups for inoculation, with care home residents and their carers being highest on the list.

Asked about the JCVI criteria as he led the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mr Swinney said: “We expect to receive information on that reasonably soon, I can’t give a prescriptive timetable but I would expect us to get that really within the next week or so, I would think.

“And that will then enable us to take decisions based on the advice that we receive.”

John Swinney led the coronavirus briefing on Friday (Colin Fisher/PA)

Recent data on declining deaths in care homes came as an “enormous relief”, he said, as it points to the effectiveness of the vaccine programme.

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, said the JCVI had met twice this week and would send its advice to ministers around the UK in the “very near future”.

Reports have said that the head of the JCVI believes age should be the dominant factor in the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

Professor Wei Shen Lim told an online audience of doctors that age “dominates by a long way”, while underlying health conditions contribute “some increased risk”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The JCVI has not yet published details of priority groups beyond the initial nine.

The eighth-highest group is “all those aged 55 and over”, while the ninth is “all those 50 years of age and over”.

Aside from care home workers and frontline health and social care workers, the nine priority groups have not been based on professions such as teachers or emergency service workers.