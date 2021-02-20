Pair charged after spate of incidents including assaults and robbery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been charged after a spate of incidents in West Lothian, including numerous assaults and a robbery.

All of the alleged incidents took place between Thursday and the early hours of Friday, mainly in and around Livingston.

Police say the first incident was “an assault on a woman with a bladed weapon” in Uphall in the early hours of Thursday. The woman was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Two men were then said to have been threatened at Manitoba Avenue in Livingston around 6.45pm the same day.

Incidents update – pair charged Two men, aged 23 and 26, have been charged in connection with a series of offences in the #Livingston area on Thursday, 18 February. They are due in court on Monday (22 February). Read the full update here ⬇️https://t.co/jL3KkQYZjm pic.twitter.com/n8yNGAZ9no — West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) February 20, 2021

An 18-year-old man was then allegedly assaulted and robbed at Dedridge East Road, with an 18-year-old woman also threatened.

There was then a disturbance outside a chip shop on Kingsport Avenue before another alleged assault was reported when a group of people were fighting at Adelaide Street, Craigshill.

A breach of the peace was also reported at Craigshill, this time at Hobart Street, where two men were said to be kicking and shouting at the door of a communal building.

The two men who have been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents, aged 26 and 23, are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.