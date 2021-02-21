Man arrested over sexual offences in west of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested in connection with several sexual offences which took place in the west of Edinburgh, including the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Police Scotland said the 62-year-old was arrested in relation to five sexual offences between December 31 and February 20.

These took place in Viewforth, Craiglockhart and Union Canal.

The most recent incident was the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl as she walked in woods at Craiglockhart on Saturday, the force said.

We have charged a 62-year-old man in connection with 5 sexual offence incidents which took place in the #Viewforth, #UnionCanal & #Craiglockhart areas of the city . He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 22 February. Read more⬇️https://t.co/OB1Qmrmeu6 pic.twitter.com/78HLIGJPQs — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) February 21, 2021

The man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective inspector Keith Fairbairn, from Edinburgh’s public protection unit, said: “We continue to conduct inquiries in relation to these offences, and anyone who may have witnessed a crime, or not reported an incident to officers already, should come forward so we can thoroughly investigate.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.