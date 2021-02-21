Teenagers left with serious injuries after car crashes following police pursuit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two teenage girls have been left with serious injuries after the car they were in crashed during a police pursuit across Perth.

An orange Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop while driving along Edinburgh Road in the city at 1.55pm on Saturday.

Officers followed the car before it crashed on the A90 near St Madoes, around six miles away, however no police vehicles were involved in the crash.

The car had four occupants who were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, including the two girls aged 14 and two boys – aged 16 and 14 – who were treated for minor injuries.

According to Traffic Scotland the A90 was closed at around 2.20pm between St Madoes and Kinfauns in both directions with southbound lanes open again by 4.30pm.

Police say the road reopened shortly after 11pm following an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Michelle Burns said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have seen the Vauxhall Corsa or the police vehicles in Perth, on the A912 through Bridge of Earn or on the A90 are asked to come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.

“Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2040 of 20 February.”