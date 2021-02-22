Youngest pupils returning to the classroom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The youngest children are returning to the classroom as schools reopen to more pupils.

Children in primaries one to three are due back in Scottish schools from Monday, along with some senior secondary pupils who need to do practical work for qualifications.

All children under school age in early learning and childcare are also returning.

Senior secondary pupils will need to stick to two-metre social distancing within schools and on school buses, while Covid-19 testing will be made available to them and teachers.

Parents have been told to follow social distancing at the school gates (Nick Ansell/PA)

Education Secretary John Swinney has said it is “critical” that parents follow mask-wearing and physical distancing rules at the school gates when younger pupils return to class.

He acknowledged that the Government has little “headroom” regarding the R number – the rate at which the virus grows.

Mr Swinney told the BBC’s Sunday Show programme: “We’ve all got to play a part, not just the school environment but the whole surrounding environment of society, to make sure that we do all that we can to suppress the virus.

“Because we don’t actually have an awful lot of headroom between where the R level is just now – somewhere between 0.7 and 0.9 – and 1, where obviously the virus begins to spread exponentially.”

Mr Swinney said ministers would be monitoring data carefully when the initial cohort of pupils returns before deciding on whether others could go back to class.