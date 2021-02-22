Police watchdog to investigate A90 crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police watchdog is to investigate a pursuit in Perthshire which resulted in four teenagers being injured in a crash.

An orange Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop while driving along Edinburgh Road in the city at 1.55pm on Saturday.

Officers followed the car before it crashed on the A90 near St Madoes, around six miles away.

The car had four occupants who were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, including the two girls aged 14 and two boys – aged 16 and 14 – who were treated for minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

A PIRC spokesman said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a serious road traffic crash on the A90, near St Madoes, on Saturday February 20 2021.

“Our investigation will focus on the involvement of police officers pursuing a vehicle containing four occupants, who were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Police Scotland referred this matter to the PIRC, as is standard in incidents of this type, and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be provided to the Chief Constable in due course.”