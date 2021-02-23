Man dies following early morning house blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has died following a house fire in the early hours of the morning.

Four fire appliances went to the scene on Cathay Street in Glasgow when the alarm was raised at 12.22am on Tuesday and extinguished the blaze.

Police Scotland said that a 64-year-old man died following the fire in the Milton area of the city.

The force has launched a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Stephen Lanaghan, SFRS Group Commander for Glasgow City, said: “We were alerted at 12.22am on Tuesday, February 23, to reports of a fire at a residential property on Cathay Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene where, sadly, a man passed away.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

Police said they were called to the scene at about 1.10am on Tuesday, February 23.

A police spokesman said: “A joint investigation involving police and the fire service is under way to establish the circumstances of the fire.”