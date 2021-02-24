Pandemic has made spending transparency harder, auditor general says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The pandemic has made transparency around public spending more difficult as governments work to rebuild the economy, Scotland’s auditor general has said.

In his latest report on the impact of coronavirus, Stephen Boyle said the Scottish Government had received an extra £9.7 billion to its budget of more than £40 billion during the 2020/21 financial year.

While this reduced funding uncertainty for the Scottish Government, he said, it created financial management challenges.

The auditor general noted there had been more than 170 public spending announcements connected to Covid-19 and called on all levels of government to ensure the “pandemic pound” delivered value for money.

Mr Boyle said: “It will likely become increasingly hard to identify what is, and what isn’t, Covid spending, as spending links more widely with economic development issues, and other government goals.

“This means that transparency over spending pressures, progress and risks to delivery must be maintained.

“Scottish Government responses need to work alongside UK Government and local government measures.

“The frequency of spending decisions by the UK and Scottish governments and individual public bodies, such as NHS boards and local authorities, has made tracking how interventions are working together more complex.

“In such a fast-moving environment, it is more difficult to demonstrate how each measure has been chosen and how overall spending is being managed.”

Responding to the Auditor General’s report, Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, said: “I share the auditor general’s concerns about the need for transparency and scrutiny around the so-called pandemic pound.

“He rightly identifies that SNP ministers have received an extra £9.7 billion from the UK Government to help Scotland deal with the pandemic and people are entitled to know exactly how that is being spent.

“He also says the SNP’s blizzard of 170 separate Covid spending announcements make the task of following the money complex and difficult.

“The SNP finance secretary needs to heed the auditor general’s calls for transparency and tell people exactly how public money is being spent to aid Scotland’s pandemic recovery.”

The First Minister was asked about the auditor general’s report (Scottish Government/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the Auditor General’s report at the daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

She said she had not had a chance to read it yet, but she was confident that the recent Scottish Budget had complete transparency on how money was being used.

The First Minister added: “One of the frustrations we’ve had is the way in which money has been allocated without any certainty upfront on what it is expected to cover, which has meant that we’ve had to make sure we don’t overspend in some areas and then find that we don’t have money to cover over things.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added later: “Throughout the pandemic Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has regularly updated Parliament on spending, including through summer and autumn budget revisions.

“The most up-to-date position, detailing expenditure since September, will be laid out in the spring Budget revision due for publication tomorrow (Thursday).

“We are committed to accounts which fully report on the stewardship of public funds. Scottish Government Consolidated Accounts, which were given a clean bill of health by Audit Scotland, were published in December 2020 and the accounts of other relevant bodies are also publicly available.

“The pressures of pandemic response has impacted on the capacity to develop Scottish Government reporting further, but we remain committed to doing so.”