Public invited to have say on future of Edinburgh Christmas and Hogmanay

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the future of Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

A 12-week consultation on the future of the winter festivals is being launched, seeking feedback from people who live in the city.

The survey will ask for views on how the festivals can go ahead from 2022 onwards.

In 2019, about a million people visited Princes Street Gardens for the Christmas market, Hogmanay party and other events.

However, the growth of the events in recent years has led to concerns about the impact they have on the city centre.

The most recent events were online-only due to the pandemic.

The survey will be carried out by market research company Progressive on behalf of Edinburgh city council.

The council’s Culture Committee convener, Donald Wilson, said: “We want to hear from the people of Edinburgh both on how our Winter Festivals should be delivered and, indeed, what should be delivered.

“Their feedback to our consultation will shape the future direction of our celebrations from 2022 onwards, when the current arrangements come to an end.

“This is a good time to take stock and look at what people think and what people want.

“Our winter festivals have grown in size and renown both at home and throughout the world.

“Their cultural and economic importance is well documented and through this consultation we will establish a balanced knowledge of how Edinburgh citizens regard these celebrations, both positive and negative.

“It is therefore important that as many people as possible make their views heard and I would urge everyone, whatever their views, to spend the small amount of time needed to complete the survey and have their say.”