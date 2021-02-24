Man charged with murder of ‘kind-hearted and loving grandad’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather in Glenrothes.

Police were called to a disturbance at a house on Uist Road in the Fife town at about 7.10pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has now been identified as Thomas Adams.

Thomas Adams died after the incident on Saturday night (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “Thomas was a kind-hearted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and many friends.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Dale Berwick, from Buckhaven, faces charges of murder and assault, and another of the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Thomas.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this enquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”