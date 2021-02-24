Man in court charged with murder after Falkirk death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death at a property in Falkirk.

Police were called to a property on Grahams Road at about 10.45am on Tuesday.

Alastair Gray, 73, was discovered with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Gray, 49, was charged with murder when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Gray was also charged under the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.