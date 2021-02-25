Sir Billy Connolly to publish autobiography in the autumn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sir Billy Connolly is to publish an autobiography called Windswept And Interesting.

The Glasgow-born comedian, 78, will recount stories from his life in the book, which is set to be published on October 14.

Sir Billy, who was a welder in his home city before becoming an entertainer, said: “It’s the first time I’ve done this. Other people have written about me, or for me, but this time it’s just my own life in my own words.

Sir Billy Connolly’s book is described as ‘hugely funny’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I didn’t know I was windswept and interesting until somebody told me.

“I had long hair and a beard and was swishing around in electric-blue flairs.

“He said ‘look at you, all windswept and interesting’.

“I just said ‘exactly’. After that, I simply had to maintain my reputation.”

Sir Billy now lives in the US (John Stillwell/PA)

Nick Davies, managing director of John Murray Press, the book’s publisher, said: “National treasure, welder statesman, living legend, there are few people who inspire such warmth and affection among audiences worldwide.”

He added: “It is a wise, heartfelt, opinionated and hugely funny book. And it has been one of the great pleasures of my career to work on it.”

Sir Billy, who lives in the US, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.

In December, he told the PA news agency he feels “happy in his skin” after making the “obvious” decision to retire following his diagnosis.

Earlier this month, he received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.