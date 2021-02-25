One third of Scotland’s adult population given a Covid-19 vaccine, Sturgeon says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A third of Scotland’s adult population have been given a coronavirus vaccine, with more than 1.5 million jabs administered, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said 1,515,980 people in Scotland have received their first dose.

“The fact that more than one and a half million people have now received the first dose of vaccination is, I think, a really significant milestone,” she said.

“We’ve now given a first dose to almost exactly one third of the adult population and that includes virtually everyone in the top four clinical priority groups recommended by the JCVI.”

Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest Covid-19 update to the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wales became the first UK nation to administer a first dose to the equivalent of a third of its adult population on Friday.

At that time, the figure was 32.1% in England and 31.3% in Scotland, with Thursday’s figures for Northern Ireland at 29.4%.

Ms Sturgeon added that 85% of 65 to 69-year-olds have received a first dose, with the Scottish Government on course to meet its target of offering a vaccine to everyone in this group by late March.

First doses will be offered to everyone over 50 and those with underlying health conditions by April 15, she said.

The First Minister also gave the latest Covid-19 statistics for Scotland.

She said Scotland has recorded 31 deaths from coronavirus and 769 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,084.

Ms Sturgeon said 200,406 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 199,637 the previous day.

There are 967 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 51 in 24 hours, and 89 patients are in intensive care, down four.