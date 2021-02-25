SNP MSP Christina McKelvie to take medical leave from ministerial role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish Government minister has announced she will be on medical leave from Monday for an undisclosed condition.

Christina McKelvie said she will be stepping aside from her role as minister for equalities and older people for a “short time” while she receives medical treatment.

The SNP MSP for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency, indicated she will still contest the Holyrood elections in May.

Her ministerial role will be covered by the current Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People, Shirley-Anne Somerville, until she is able to return.

On Twitter, Ms McKelvie wrote: “Wee update from me with some personal news: I will be spending some time with #NHSScotland in March.

“@S_A_Somerville will be covering my ministerial duties from next Monday.

“Whilst I will be out of action for a short time, my constituency office remains open and ready to help.

“You can get in touch with me through email, phoning my constituency office, or through my website on the contact details below.

“I’m so proud and privileged to have served the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse for the past decade.

“I’m looking forward to the election campaign ahead so I can continue to be the MSP for this fantastic constituency. #FiveMoreYears

“Many thanks to family, close friends, and constituency staff for support. See you soon. #I’llBeBack #StayAtHome #StaySafe”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the well-wishes to Ms McKelvie, tweeting a love heart emoji and telling her: “We are all thinking of you.”

Ms Somerville added: “Everyone in the Scottish Government wishes Christina our very best and a speedy recovery.

“In the meantime, I will assume her ministerial duties.”