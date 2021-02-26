Motorcyclist dies days after crash with car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Glasgow earlier this week.

The incident happened on Royston Road near the British Car Auctions entrance at 4.15pm on Monday.

The 61-year-old was riding a white Honda CB650 motorcycle when it collided with a Ford Kuga.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died there on Wednesday.

The 46 year-old driver of the Ford Kuga was not injured.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this crash are ongoing and we are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation, to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 2323 of 22 February.”