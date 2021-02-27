Scotland records 18 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland has recorded 18 deaths from coronavirus and 525 positive tests in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has said.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,129.

The figures show 201,512 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 200,987 the previous day.

1,681,716 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 525 to 201,512 Sadly 18 more patients who tested positive have died (7,129 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/qHHnEx7KGO — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 27, 2021

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 151 cases, along with 106 in Lothian and 89 in Lanarkshire.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.1%, down from 3.3% the previous day.

There are 898 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 26 in 24 hours, and 74 patients are in intensive care, down six.

As of 8.30am on Saturday, 1,570,153 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 27,224 since Friday.