Four charged after allegedly climbing roof of burned-out Glasgow nightclub

Four men have been charged by police after allegedly climbing the roof of a fire-damaged nightclub in Glasgow.

Campus was damaged during the fire at Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building in 2018, and the Sauchiehall Street venue has been empty ever since, along with the neighbouring 02 ABC.

On Saturday night, four men were caught climbing the roof of the building, with a helicopter called in to support police.

Police Helicopter assisting @GlasgowCPolice @polscotcontrol with 4 people climbing on the roof of fire damaged nightclub Campus, Sauchiehall Street. All 4 safe and with Police. pic.twitter.com/IDxy6zB2bv — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) February 27, 2021

An image from the helicopter released on social media appears to show four people on the building from above.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20pm on Saturday 27 February 2021, police received a report of four people entering a disused building in Sauchiehall Street.

“Officers attended and four males, one aged 16, two aged 17 and one aged 22, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”