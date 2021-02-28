Three young men stabbed in park attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three young men were stabbed during an incident in Glasgow on Saturday.

Police were called to the Greenfield Park football pitches in Duror Street at around 8.20pm after three men were attacked.

The males, two aged 21 and one aged 19, were attacked by a group of men in the car park near the pitches.

Emergency services attended and the three men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Stephen Greenshields said: “This has been an unprovoked attack on a group of young people which could have left them dead.

“The injuries inflicted were severe and extremely serious.

“It is unacceptable that people think they can behave in such a way and think they will get away with it.

“Let me assure you, they will not. A team of officers is working to establish the identities of the men responsible for this crime.

“I would appeal to members of the public who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed something to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist us as we piece everything together and find those responsible.”

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are checking CCTV images for any relevant information which could assist the investigation.

Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and anyone with concerns can approach these officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3808 of Saturday, 27 February, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.