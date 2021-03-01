100 jobs to be created at South Lanarkshire crane factory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

J & D Pierce expect to create about 100 jobs in late 2021 after buying out the former Konecranes factory in South Lanarkshire.

In August 2020, Finnish firm Konecranes warned that they needed to address “the lack of profitability” at the College Milton site in East Kilbride and were looking to “protect (the company’s) long-term future”.

However, J & D Pierce have agreed to purchase the 300,000 square foot plant along with 14 acres of yard space.

Recruitment will soon take place for both manufacturing and office staff.

Cranes have been built in the facility for more than 60 years and J & D Pierce are “delighted” to continue production to supply and serve the large client base.

The plant also provides greater opportunity for the expansion of their own road and rail manufacturing division with the facility becoming the headquarters of their Strubeam business which specialises in the manufacture of bridges and heavy plated fabrication.

Managing director Derek Pierce hopes to create a positive impact in the community (J&D Pierce/PA)

Managing director Derek Pierce said: “We have purchased the building and land and secured a long-term sub-contract agreement with Konecranes.

“This is a great step forward for J & D Pierce and Strubeam and we hope to create a positive impact in the community in East Kilbride.”

Human resources body the CIPD this week released a survey finding 56% of 2,000 firms planned on hiring in 2021.

Linda Fabiani MSP had called the announcement by Konecranes last year “a terribly sad situation”.

The plant’s restructuring and refurbishment will begin from March 2021.