Body found in East Ayrshire identified as man missing for more than two months

A body found in East Ayshire has been identified as that of a man who has been missing for more than two months.

Jackson Mason had been reported missing since December 19.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that a body found at West Tannacrieff on Sunday is that of the 31-year-old.

His next of kin have been made aware, officers said.

Chief Inspector Nathan Calderwood, East Ayrshire area commander, said: “Our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would take the opportunity to thank the local community for their support throughout this enquiry.”