Pupils and teachers fear ‘intense’ assessment period on return to school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Some teachers and pupils fear they will face an “intense” period of exam-like assessments when they return to school, an MSP has said.

However, Fiona Robertson, the head of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), has said she wanted to avoid any “assessment bulge” towards the end of the school year.

The Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee discussed the impact of the pandemic with a number of officials on Wednesday.

As exams have been cancelled, an alternative model is being used to assess pupil grades this year.

All primary school pupils are due back in classrooms on March 15, while secondary pupils are likely to receive some in-school education each week before the Easter break, with a full-time return coming after the holidays.

A small number of secondary pupils have been able to go back if they need to do practical work for qualifications.

Ross Greer said he had heard from a number of teachers and pupils (Jane Barlow/PA)

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “I’ve had a number of teachers and pupils get in touch, particularly recently once we’ve had greater clarity of what the return is going to look like.

“Essentially, their concern is that there’ll be a number of pupils who, when they return to school, by the time they’re back with any consistency, it will be into April.

“And they’ll face a period of weeks, a rather intense few weeks, of regular assessment under what to the pupils will feel very much like exam conditions.”

Fiona Robertson said local authorities would have flexibility around assessment (Fraser Bremner/PA)

He asked Ms Robertson what assessment had been made of how this would impact the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

She said the SQA had provided for flexibility around assessment for local authorities.

She added: “When schools return the consolidation of learning will be key, so ongoing learning and teaching will be key.

“We’re certainly not seeking to have an assessment bulge towards the end of the year. It certainly undermines the notion of exams being cancelled for all the right reasons.

“I think it’s an important point and I think schools are doing all that they can to ensure that these issues are considered.”

Ms Robertson also said she hoped to confirm the appeals process for the new system by early May at the latest.

A consultation process on this will start in the next week or two, she said.