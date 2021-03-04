Extinction Rebellion protester held after climbing onto Scottish Parliament roof

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A member of the Extinction Rebellion climate change protest group has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of the Scottish Parliament.

The lone demonstrator unfurled a banner reading “Climate Assembly, be bold” on Thursday morning.

The group are calling for a more radical approach from Scotland’s Climate Assembly, a body created as part of the 2019 Climate Change Act.

Extinction Rebellion said they were part of the assembly’s stewarding group but pulled out because they “felt that those with an interest in maintaining the status quo were frightened of rocking the boat”.

BREAKINGXR Scotland scale Holyrood to ask Assembly members to Be Bold! pic.twitter.com/kwFYVPw0pH — Extinction Rebellion Scotland 🌍 (@ScotlandXr) March 4, 2021

The protester descended from the roof later and was arrested by police officers waiting at the parliament’s entrance.

Justin Kenrick, a former member of the stewarding group, said: “There was never any evaluation of the seriousness of the climate emergency.

“There was a lot of focus on being fair to different sectors in Scotland but not fairness to those elsewhere in the world suffering now or to future generations.

“To be fair in that fundamental way you have to first assess how serious the emergency is, and the assembly never collectively had the opportunity to do that.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Scottish Parliament building Edinburgh, around 7.35am on Thursday March 4 2021, following reports a person was on the roof.

“A 61-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries continue.”