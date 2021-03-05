Charity calls for £100m fund to ensure all children thrive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A children’s charity is campaigning for a £100 million fund to support the health of babies and their carers.

NSPCC Scotland said the money is “vital” to ensure newborns have the best start in life.

It wants the Scottish government elected in May to commit to providing the £100 million Fair Start Fund to be invested in public services, to ensure all young children receive nurturing care and thrive rather than just survive.

Joanna Barrett, policy and public affairs manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “A baby’s experiences can have a profound impact on the rest of their life. Yet, this is a stage of life that is too often overlooked and under supported.

“With plans to incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots law, which places the rights of all children, including babies, on a statutory footing, it is vital we radically transform early childhood in Scotland – a challenge we urge the new government to fully embrace.

“We recognise that advances in early years policy have been made in Scotland in the last decade but this needs to be matched with funding.

“Huge investment is needed to ensure that all children in our country are offered the best start in life.

“Also, it is imperative that those who have experienced early adversity, including the effects of the pandemic, receive the specialist mental health support they and their carers need to heal and move on.”