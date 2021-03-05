Man hit by lorry in North Lanarkshire dies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died two days after he was hit by a lorry.

Stephen Brown, 39, was crossing Kirkshaws Road at its junction with North Road in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, when he was struck by the vehicle at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Mr Brown, from Viewpark, was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died on Thursday, police confirmed on Friday.

The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, from the Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “I am keen to get a hold of any dash-cam footage drivers in the area at the time may have.

“From our enquiries so far, we know that there were a number of vehicles traveling east on Kirkshaws Road when the crash happened, so would ask any of those people, especially those with dash-cameras, to get in touch with police as soon as they can.

“We’d like to thank those who been in you touch so far, but if you haven’t, and can assist, then please call officers at the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell via 101 quoting reference number 1025 of 2 March 2021.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.