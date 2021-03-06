Holyrood stresses low risk to MSPs after Scottish Parliament staff get Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A small number of workers in the Scottish Parliament have contracted Covid-19, Holyrood’s chief executive has said.

In a letter to those with access to the building, David McGill said that people working in an area of the upper basement have tested positive and are now self-isolating.

He said it was “very unlikely” that members of parliament and other parliamentary staff would have been in contact with the workers and caught the virus from them.

Parliamentary business is to continue as scheduled, with the situation being kept under review.

It comes as the latest Scottish Government figures show 12 deaths from coronavirus and 555 positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,421.

NHS Lothian’s Health Protection Team are working with the Holyrood workers to identify close contacts, and some other staff have been advised to remain off campus and take a Covid-19 test.

Some areas in the building have been deep-cleaned.

In his letter, Mr McGill wrote: “I appreciate some staff might feel uneasy at hearing this news. However, I want to reassure you that we are taking a highly proactive and precautionary approach to protect staff.

“The chances that members of parliament and other parliamentary staff would have been in contact with an affected individual is very low and (it is) very unlikely that they may have acquired infection from them.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Parliament said: “The parliament immediately alerted NHS Lothian’s health protection team.

“We are taking a highly proactive and precautionary approach to protect all who work at Holyrood.

“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released.”