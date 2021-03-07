Man arrested after police seize drugs valued at £3.8m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 36-year-old man has been charged after police seized cocaine valued at £3.8 million in Clydebank and Glasgow.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the M74 north at around 7.15pm on Friday.

Police later searched three properties in the Auchinleck Terrace and Concho Road areas of Clydebank, and Bearsden Road, Glasgow.

The 36-year-old is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

We can confirm that a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the recovery of Class A drugs valued at £3.8 million in Clydebank and Glasgow. Read more: https://t.co/niJlTvfdPu pic.twitter.com/yC6law8vsb — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) March 7, 2021

Detective Superintendent Craig Willison said: “I’d like to commend the good work of the officers involved in these significant seizures.

“I hope it goes some way to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and our efforts to bring those involved to justice.

“It might be tempting for some offenders to believe that their criminal activities can go unnoticed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, however they are never beyond the reach of the law.”