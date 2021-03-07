Police probe unexplained death after man’s body found near Army base

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The body of a man has been discovered near an Army base in Scotland, police have confirmed.

An investigation has been launched into the unexplained death after the man was found on a road next to Kinloss Barracks in Moray on Sunday morning.

Officers closed the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss while a cordon was put in place with police and Army personnel in attendance.

ROAD CLOSURE – B9011 Due to a report of concern for a man, received around 11.50am today, the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss is closed. Emergency services remain at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5Lcz8yj9lp — Moray Police (@MorayPolice) March 7, 2021

Police Scotland has since confirmed that the man has died and they are treating his death as unexplained.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been discovered by Kinloss Barracks on the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the matter are at an early stage.”