18th century torture device a reminder of past misogyny, National Trust says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A barbarous iron bridle used to torture and silence women in the 18th century is a reminder of past misogyny and the continued fight for women’s rights, the National Trust for Scotland has said.

The scold’s bridle is in the trust’s collection at Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The iron headpiece was opened by hinges at the side and enclosed a woman’s head and entered her mouth, with a flat piece of iron projecting inwards to press the tongue down and hold it still.

It was used from the late 17th to early 19th century on women who were said to be nagging, gossips or opinionated.

The scold’s bridle was used on women who were said to be opinionated (National Trust for Scotland/PA)

Once the bridle was placed on the woman, she was humiliated by being led through the streets.

Bystanders jeered, hurled insults, threw objects, spat at and even urinated on the woman while she was chained.

The victim had to wear the device at home, as a deterrent to her children, and it could distort features and cause lacerations to the tongue and lips.

Though it was never a legal form of punishment, it was used by town councils, kirk sessions and barony courts in Scotland, the trust said.

It added that the scold’s bridle gave rise to the saying “hold your tongue” – a reference to the metal plate in the torture instrument.

Speaking on International Women’s Day, Vikki Duncan, curator at the National Trust for Scotland, said the item is a reminder that “discrimination is still alive today”.

She said: “Women have always had to fight to have their voices heard. The scold’s bridle is a reminder that in the past women could be physically silenced. Many women struggle to be heard, not just at home but also in the workplace.

“Women might recognise having to stop themselves from saying something that they’d really like to say, using the expression, ‘I had to bite my tongue’.

“This is another expression with its origin in the scold’s bridle and its literal suppression of speech.

“It is generally acknowledged that the scold’s bridle has been consigned to history.

“On International Women’s Day, let us all, men and women, raise our voices in support of women being heard and listened to and let’s really consign the bridle to history.”