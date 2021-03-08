Minister to give evidence at Holyrood in bid to tackle scourge of drugs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Minister for Drugs Policy is to give evidence at a one-off evidence session at Holyrood.

Angela Constance was appointed in December after the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reported the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland increased by 6%, from 1,187 in 2018 to 1,264 in 2019, the highest number since records began in 1996.

The Health and Sport Committee will hold a one-off evidence session with the Minister on Tuesday.

Lewis Macdonald, convener, said: “The shocking number of drug-related deaths in Scotland is a national tragedy and we welcome the Scottish Government appointing a dedicated Minister to tackle this issue.

“We want to find out what specific actions will be taken to reduce the number of drug deaths and how support and rehabilitation services will be used to make sure drug users can receive the support they need.

“We also want to find out what impact the pandemic, and its associated restrictions, has had on people who use drugs and how services will be remobilised quickly to ensure proper support is in place.

“It is clear that tackling the root causes of drug use will require a joined-up approach across a number of policy areas and we are keen to hear from the Minister about how this will be implemented.”

The Minister’s responsibilities include “tackling and reducing the harm of drug misuse, supporting the rehabilitation and recovery of those living with drug addiction, and reducing the unacceptable number of deaths from drugs”.

Others who will give evidence to the committee include Morris Fraser, head of drug deaths, and Michael Crook, drug deaths team leader at the Scottish Government.

It comes as the Scottish Government announced more than half a million pounds has been awarded to eight projects working to deliver more support to people living with drug addiction.

Each of the schemes will use their share of the £514,000 of investment to increase staffing levels in their work with people with multiple complex needs