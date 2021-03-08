Hunt for man who assaulted woman on cycle path and tried to steal her dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting a man who assaulted a woman and tried to steal her dog as she walked on a cycle path.

The incident happened on the path near to Woodyard Road, opposite the flats at West Bridgend, in Dumbarton at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The man came up behind the 31-year-old woman and attacked her but she managed to get away and made her way home, where she contacted the police.

The attacker walked off in the direction of Dalreoch train station.

The dog was an American Staffordshire terrier crossed with a husky.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and the suspect, who is described as being 6ft tall, with dark brown shaved hair and was wearing black trainers, dark joggers, an orange Superdry jacket and a baseball cap.

Constable Richy Ferguson at Clydebank CID said: “Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but it was nonetheless a very distressing experience.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on the cycle path on Sunday morning who may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID through 101, quoting incident number 1409 of Sunday March 7, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”