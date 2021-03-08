Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man appears in court after police seize drugs worth £3.8m

by Press Association
March 8, 2021, 5:55 pm
David Hendry from Clydebank faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Hendry from Clydebank faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has appeared in court after police seized cocaine worth £3.8 million in West Dunbartonshire and Glasgow.

Police initially stopped a vehicle on the M74 at around 7.15pm on Friday.

Officers later searched three properties at Auchinleck Terrace and Concho Road in Clydebank, and Bearsden Road in Glasgow.

The 36-year-old man appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the find.

David Hendry, from Clydebank, faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

More from the Press and Journal