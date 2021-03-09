Cop26 summit will be ‘best chance to tackle climate change’, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The upcoming Cop26 conference will be the international community’s “best chance” to tackle climate change, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland is due to host a summit of world leaders later this year, described as the most important gathering on climate change since the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Speaking at an event called International Race to Zero, on Tuesday, hosted by Scottish businesses, the First Minister announced an international group would be set up to help state and regional governments move to a net-zero emission policy.

She also said a new investment plan to help Scotland reach net zero will be launched later this month.

The First Minister said: “The decisions made at Cop26 affect the prosperity, health, and wellbeing of all of us.

“Cop26 is vital to the future of the planet we share.

“We all have a responsibility to deliver a safe and secure conference.

“But above all, we have a responsibility to lead by example.

“As one of the nations which led the world into the industrial age, we want this year, to help to lead the world into the net-zero age.”

She continued: “Climate change remains the greatest challenge facing this planet.

“And Cop26 is our best, perhaps only, chance to address it.

“Scotland, as a responsible global citizen, will do everything we can to play our part.”