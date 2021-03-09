Wednesday, March 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Beach closed after suspected ordnance found

by Press Association
March 9, 2021, 2:51 pm
The Coastguard said the area has been cordoned off (Chris Ison/PA)
The Coastguard said the area has been cordoned off (Chris Ison/PA)

A beach has been cordoned off after suspected ordnance was found there.

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting a cylindrical object on Seamill beach in Ayrshire at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

An Army bomb disposal team from Edinburgh has been sent to the scene.

The Coastguard said that the area has been cordoned off and the council has provided sandbags.

More from the Press and Journal